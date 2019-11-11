Jana Lee and Denver Bryant earn All Region Honors

Dougherty Trojan softball players Jana Lee and Denver Bryant were recently named to the All-Region First team for region 1-AAAA. Lee was also named Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 16-6 record with a 0.48 ERA with 221 strikeouts. Bryant led the state in Class AAAA with a .759 batting average.

 Special Photo: Chanta Lee-Dougherty High School

Dougherty Trojan softball players Jana Lee and Denver Bryant were recently named to the All-Region First team for region 1-AAAA. Lee was also named Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 16-6 record with a 0.48 ERA with 221 strikeouts. Bryant led the state in Class AAAA with a .759 batting average.

Tags

Stay Informed