Dougherty’s Jadyn Shider sank two free throws with 17 seconds left to secure a 59-54 win for Dougherty over Carver-Columbus Friday night in the semi-finals of the Region 1-AAAA tournament being held at Americus-Sumter High School. The win moves the Trojans into the region championship game Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
The Trojans started out dead cold and Carver pulled out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. The Trojans couldn’t get any shots to fall from anywhere on the court, including a missed dunk on a fast-break. The Trojans finally got on the board with a sensational pass from Lamar Hall to Will Riggins in the paint and he banked in two points. Dougherty moved quickly after that and pulled up to an 8-8 tie before Elijah West sank two free throws to give the Trojans their first lead of the night at 10-8. That lead didn’t last, however, and the Tigers led 15-12 at the end of one. The Tigers looked as though they were pulling away when Carver was whistled for a foul and the Carver player made a remark overheard by the official and called a technical foul. Dougherty’s Rod Jones went to the link and sank four consecutive free throws to tie the game 27-27.
Carver took a 29-27 lead into the half and then pulled out to a 37-27 lead early in the third when Dougherty coach Bakari Bryant called time to settle down his team and slow the Carver momentum. The Trojans went into a full-court press at full speed and gave the Tigers fits, creating turnover after turnover. Jones drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to put the Trojans up 40-39 heading into the final period of play.
The two teams went back and forth during the final period and the game was tied several times. With the game knotted at 51, West swished a long three to give the Trojans the lead for good at 54-51.
Jones led the Trojans with 18 points, including 11 of 15 from the free throw line. West knocked down 17 and Riggins added seven.
