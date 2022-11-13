Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

Dougherty senior Jacob Stallworth scored four touchdowns and rushed for 155 yards on just 14 carries Friday night to help the Trojans beat Mary Person 39-23 and advance to the next round of the state playoffs.
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
Senior running back Jacob Stallworth scored four touchdowns and ran for 155 yards on 14 carries to lead the Trojans. Quarterback Kameron Davis threw for 248 yards and a touchdown, completing 14 of 23 passes. Davis also ran for a touchdown with 78 yards on ten carries.
Larry Lane led the receiving corps with 113 yards on five catches while Malik Dixon pulled down five catches for 89 yards.
The Trojans led 20-3 at the half and pushed that lead to 27-3 in the third quarter before the Bulldogs answered with two quick touchdowns from quarterback Logan Hickman that closed the gap to 27-17. Two fourth-quarter Trojan touchdowns put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.
Calvary Day advanced with a 49-0 win over Salem. Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert believes the Trojans can win.
"They (Calvary Day) are a good football team," said Gilbert. "I feel we can match up with them. It is going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes."
The Trojan defense will get a big test Friday night when they travel to face the Cavaliers. Calvary Day is averaging 45 points per game and has been held under 42 points twice this season. Junior quarterback Merklinger is rated as a four-star recruit and has thrown for almost 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, and Tennessee are just a few of the schools that are recruiting Merklinger.
When not passing the ball, Merklinger is likely to handoff to running back AJ Butts who has scored 10 touchdowns with 552 yards.
Dougherty's leaders have bigger numbers. Davis has thrown 2,365 yards and rushed for 1,046 yards. He has 18 passing touchdowns and eight running touchdowns. Stallworth is nearing 1,000 yards rushing and has at least 17 touchdowns.