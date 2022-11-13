Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

Dougherty senior Jacob Stallworth scored four touchdowns and rushed for 155 yards on just 14 carries Friday night to help the Trojans beat Mary Person 39-23 and advance to the next round of the state playoffs.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight. 

 

