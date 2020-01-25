The Dougherty Trojans traveled across town Saturday night and took two big wins over the Westover Patriots at Westover High School’s Boston Garden. The Dougherty Lady Trojans took the win 58-50 and the boys made it a sweep with a 68-54 win.
Dougherty’s Denver Bryant drilled a three-pointer at the final buzzer to give the Lady Trojans the eight-point win, but the game was close throughout. The two teams were tied at 23 at the half but the Lady Trojans opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run using a full court press that gave Dougherty several layups for easy points. Westover head coach Derek Pace called time with his team down 33-25 and 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. Whatever his message was didn’t get through because he had to call time again 30 seconds later after the Lady Trojans added four more points to their lead.
But after the second time out, the Lady Patriots started to come back. Dougherty led 44-32 at the end of the third, but Westover started cutting into the deficit. Kameron Shelley scored a basket and then drilled a free throw to close the gap to eight with 6:40 remaining. The Lady Patriots kept working and a few minutes later Ashanti Johnson banked in two points to cut Dougherty’s lead to 51-47.
That was close as the Lady Patriots would get, however, as Dougherty scored a couple of baskets to secure the game and then Bryant ended the game with her long three-pointer.
Ricardriana Sloan led the winning Trojans with 15 points, Tiana Martin scored 13 and Ka’Myah St. Rose added 10. The win improves Dougherty’s record to 14-8 overall and 9-4 in the region.
Anaiya Donaldson led the Lady Patriots with 14 points, Johnson put in 13 and Shelley scored 12. The loss drops Westover to 6-12 overall and 6-7 in the region.
The boys game started out slowly as the two teams tried to figure out how to get past the other with both teams playing intense defense and both teams missing layups and other shots close to the basket they normally hit.
The Trojans finally put a short run together and built a 30-23 lead when Westover’s Isaac Abidde brought the crowd to its feet with alley oop slam dunk with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Just before the end of the half Westover’s Shamir Wingfield sank two free throws to close the half time gap to just three points – 30-27.
The Trojans started to pull away again early in the third with a full court press that caused havoc for the Patriots. Dougherty’s Elijah West drained a three-pointer from the corner to put the Trojans up by eight, then stole the ball on the inbounds pass. He sent it over to teammate Jayden Shider who made an excellent pass back to West under the basket to go for two. Abidde was there for the block to excite the Westover faithful again.
The Patriots fought back, though and got back into the game. Westover’s Keshay Walton swished a three with 39 seconds left in the third to cut Dougherty’s lead to just 45-43 at the end of the third.
The Patriots tied the game early in the fourth, but Rod Jones put the Trojans ahead for good right after that. Jones was fouled on a three-point attempt and hit all three of the free throws and a few minutes later West drained another three. Sergio White stole the ball for the Trojans and put the ball into the basket to give Dougherty a ten-point lead at 57-47. Will Riggins made the lead 12 points with a basket and then Jones hit more free throws to make the lead 15 for the Trojans with two minutes remaining.
Jones led the Trojans with 21 points, including hitting nine of 11 fourth quarter free throw attempts. Shider added 10 and West scored nine. The win improves Dougherty’s record to 11-11 on the year and 8-5 in the region. The Trojans will travel to Columbus for a date with Northside on Tuesday and play their final home game of the year Friday night against Shaw.
Abidde led the Patriots with 16 points, Walton followed with 12 and Wingfield added 10. The loss drops the Patriots to 12-8 overall and 10-3 in the region. The Patriots will travel to Cairo for Tuesday night’s game and then host defending state champion Carver at the Boston Garden Friday night.
