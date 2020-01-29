Two games remain on Dougherty’s regular season basketball calendar and head coach Barkari Bryant is hoping his team his ready to make the season last longer by continuing to improve and win.
The Dougherty Trojans won their fourth straight game Tuesday night and are now firmly in fourth in Region 1-AAAA behind top-ranked and undefeated Americus-Sumter, defending state champion Carver-Columbus and crosstown rival Westover. So, have the Trojans turned a corner as the team heads toward the region tournament and a possible bid into the state play-offs?
“We’re getting there,” said first-year head coach Bryant. “We still have things we need to improve, but we are moving in the right direction. These boys have played ball for a long time and trying to show them a different system takes time.”
The preseason basketball poll had the Trojans ranked number six, but Dougherty lost their first three games and has not been in the poll since. The Trojans are now 12-11 on the season and 9-5 in Region 1-AAAA, one of the state’s strongest AAAA regions. Dougherty has two games remaining before the region tournament – Friday night at home against Shaw and Saturday night in Columbus against Hardaway.
“We’ve been working to teach these kids how to play so they will be ready to play at the next level,” Bryant said. “They don’t want to go to college and sit and not be able to play. It is taking some work, but we are improving.”
“As a coach you have to adjust to the kids you have,” Bryant said. “I have a system, but I have to be flexible with the kids and what they have been taught. So, we are working on that. We are better, but we are still working.”
The Trojans knocked off Northside-Columbus Tuesday night by a 75-66 final. Seniors Rod Jones and Will Riggins led the attack for Dougherty with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Elijah West and Bakari Bryant each added eight, but 10 different players got into the scoring column for the Trojans. The young players are making a big impact for Dougherty.
“We have Rod (Jones) and Will (Riggins) that are seniors to lead our team, but a bulk of the game time is with younger players. Most of them are young.”
The Trojans have four sophomores and two freshmen on the varsity roster, many who see a good amount of time on the court.
The final answers for this season will be known soon. The Trojans have already defeated Shaw and Hardaway this season, so if they can do that again, the Trojans will go into the region tournament with a six-game winning streak. They will end up in the #4 spot in the region and get to sit the first round. The tournament will be held in Americus at Americus-Sumter High School and should the Trojans win their first game they will likely meet the undefeated Americus-Sumter Panthers in the region semi-finals. That would be a great time for the Trojans to put it all together and give the Panthers their first loss of the season.
LADY TROJANS
The Lady Trojans won Tuesday night as well, beating Northside 50-45 in a nail-biter. After trailing nearly the entire game, Dougherty outscored the Lady Patriots 21-9 in the final quarter to take the win. The Lady Trojans were led by Ka’Myah St. Rose with 15 points, while Denver Bryant and Tiana Martin added 11 each.
The Lady Trojans are now 15-8 overall and 10-4 in the region. They sit in third place in the region behind defending state champion Carver-Columbus and second-ranked Americus Sumter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.