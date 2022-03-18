ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday afternoon to break a 2-2 tie and defeat Westover 7-5 in the second game of a doubleheader at Paul Eames Park in Albany.
Westover easily won the first game, 13-3.
Dougherty pitcher Kameron Davis took the win on the mound, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out 11 batters. Westover's Korey Fortson pitched five innings of no-hit baseball, striking out nine, but did not earn a decision in the game.
Westover's Alex Ingram belted a double and a triple in the game with two RBIs while teammate Arin Chevers blasted two doubles with two RBI for the Patriots.
The Patriots blew open the first game early when they scored seven runs in the second inning. Westover took advantage of only one hit, but six Dougherty errors and led 8-0 after the second inning.
The Trojans tried to build their own rally when Jaquan Tinch doubled in a run and Daymon Polite followed with a double to score two runs. However, the rally ended on the same play as Polite tried to turn his double into a triple and was thrown out at third in a bang-bang play where Dougherty fans loudly protested the call.
Westover added a run in the third when Braylon Cook singled, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a wild pitch. Westover pitcher James Smith added another run in the fourth when he doubled and went home on two wild pitches. The Patriots ended the game in the fifth after loading the bases and then scoring three runs on wild pitches.
Smith earned the win on the mound for the Patriots, pitching five innings with 10 strikeouts and two earned runs.
Dougherty is now 6-4 on the season and will play Monroe Tuesday and host a doubleheader with the Golden Tornadoes Friday. Westover is now 4-7 on the year and will host Cairo Tuesday before traveling to Cairo for a doubleheader Friday.
