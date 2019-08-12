Yes, it was just a scrimmage game, but Dougherty Trojan fans were excited to learn the football Trojans beat Booker T. Washington 14-0 Friday night in Atlanta.
“I’ve gotten probably 30 phone calls congratulating us,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “I think it shows there are a lot of people rooting for us and a lot of people wanting us to be successful on the football field.”
The Trojans were originally scheduled to play a scrimmage at home against Druid Hills, but those plans fell through and Gilbert used his contacts from coaching at McNair to get the game scheduled with Booker T. Washington. Last year, Washington made the playoffs and finished 7-4 on the year.
“I was pleased with the effort our guys gave,” said Gilbert. “The defense played really well and kept them for scoring. We bent some, but we never broke. We did have some holding penalties that cost us, though. We would have had at least two more touchdowns without the penalties.”
It was the defense that set up the first score for the Trojans. In the second quarter, Jabori Frazier knocked the ball loose as Washington tried to run through the line and the Trojans recovered the fumble at the 25-yard line. A few plays later, quarterback Justin Moore scored on a three-yard touchdown run.
For the second touchdown, the Trojans mounted a 75-yard drive that ended with senior running back Keonte Turner scoring on a two-yard run.
On offense Gilbert pointed out good efforts from Turner and freshman running back Jacob Stallworth. On defense, Gilbert mentioned the play of Frazier on the line and outside linebacker Antonio Knighton. He also applauded Knighton for his efforts punting, averaging around 40 yards per punt.
The Trojans now have two weeks to prepare for the regular season opener at back to back defending state champion Lee County.
“We are going to try to polish up by working on the mistakes we made,” the coach said. “I want to be able to use this game as sort of a testing tube for our team to see how we can head into region play ready to compete. The game in Atlanta was a great measuring stick for us and the Lee County game will be another one for us to measure our progress and see where we are.”