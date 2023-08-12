Kam Davis

Albany fans have known for the last couple of years how special Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is. Now the state of Georgia knows. Davis became the first Dougherty player ever named to the AJC's Super Eleven this past week and was also named the best football player in Class AAA for the second year in a row. You can see Davis play Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium when the Trojans open their season against Westover.

 By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

ALBANY - Dougherty's quarterback Kameron Davis has to be feeling pretty good right now. The senior football player created another first for Dougherty and Albany last week when he was named to the AJC's Super 11 and again selected as the best player in Class AAA by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He also earned preseason "All-State" status.

He was also the lead performer for the Albany Herald's "Fantastic Fifteen" for the second year in a row. He was selected as the best player in Georgia for Class AAA as a junior also.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports