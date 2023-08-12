...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Albany fans have known for the last couple of years how special Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is. Now the state of Georgia knows. Davis became the first Dougherty player ever named to the AJC's Super Eleven this past week and was also named the best football player in Class AAA for the second year in a row. You can see Davis play Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium when the Trojans open their season against Westover.
ALBANY - Dougherty's quarterback Kameron Davis has to be feeling pretty good right now. The senior football player created another first for Dougherty and Albany last week when he was named to the AJC's Super 11 and again selected as the best player in Class AAA by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He also earned preseason "All-State" status.
He was also the lead performer for the Albany Herald's "Fantastic Fifteen" for the second year in a row. He was selected as the best player in Georgia for Class AAA as a junior also.