ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming.
Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
The report listed the top players and the preseason All-State teams for AAA in Friday’s edition with Davis being No. 1. He was listed as preseason All-State in the “Athlete” position because while he is playing quarterback at Dougherty, he is projected as a running back at Florida State.
“Obviously, when I heard that I was happy,” Davis said. “But I didn’t let it change my mindset. I know that it takes work and I am going to go out on the field every Friday night and prove to people why they gave me that title.”
It sounds like Davis has been listening to his coach.
“Everyone who comes to visit us at Dougherty, whether it is a coach or media or whatever, they want to see Kam, they want to talk to Kam,” said head coach Johnny Gilbert. “What I try to tell Kam is to just stay humble, enjoy the awards and the attention, but remain humble and stay focused on what you have to do.”
Davis and the Trojans will open the 2022 football season Friday against crosstown rival Westover at Hugh Mills Stadium in the Hamp Smith Classic. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.