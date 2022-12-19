ALBANY - Dougherty defensive tackle Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Monday morning that he has decommitted from his intention to play college football at Florida Atlantic University and now intends to sign Wednesday to play college football at the University of South Florida. Wednesday is the NCAA's early signing day. Smith plans to sign Wednesday but will celebrate with his teammates who plan to sign on February first
Dougherty's Stantavious Smith Decommits - to sign elsewhere Wednesday
Smith, 6'1", 261, is listed as a three-star defensive lineman on 247Sports.com and helped the Dougherty Trojans to a 9-3 record this season with 43 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss.
"It felt like family as soon as I got there," said Smith. "And a big reason was Coach Kevin Patrick."
Smith said he believes he has a better chance of playing at the University of South Florida and the coaching changes at Florida Atlantic also weighed in his decision.
On Twitter Smith told Florida Atlantic, " love the program you guys are building. Your coaching and supporting staff around campus are great. I have had a good time connecting with everyone throughout my recruiting process. I also want to thank Coach Herman and the FAU staff for their interest in me being a part of their athletic family."
