The Americus-Sumter Panthers scored three times in the fourth quarter Friday night to beat Dougherty 25-12 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
“We played a really good football game until the fourth quarter,” said head coach Johnny Gilbert. “In the fourth quarter we had those drive killers (referring to penalties) that kept out of the end zone. We got down in the red zone several times, but every time we made some kind of mistake that killed it.”
The Trojans went into the fourth quarter up 12-6 after back-up quarterback Barkari Bryant hit Keimauie Stubbs with a 55-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the third quarter. That lead was short-lived, however. The Panthers got excellent field position on the kick-off because the Trojans were penalized for excessive celebration after the score. A few minutes later, Americus-Sumter’s Christopher Young raced into the end zone on a 21-yard run. After the kick, the Panthers led 13-12.
Bryant had taken over as quarterback after the first series, Gilbert said the offensive staff decided to try something different and had intended to return to the starting quarterback Justin Moore, but Bryant got on a roll and decided to keep him in.
Dougherty’s Germarion Anthony took the ensuing kickoff all the way to the 43 then took a pitchout from quarterback Bryant down to the 31-yard line and the Trojans were knocking on the door. Bryant added an eight-yard run down to the 23, but Americus Sumter stopped the drive on the next play when the pass was intercepted at the nine-yard line. There was one of those drive killers Gilbert mentioned.
The Panthers scored again with 2:36 remaining and led 19-12, but the Trojans still had hope and kept fighting. Dougherty got the ball at the 20 and went back five yards before missing two passes. On fourth and 15 from the 15-yard line, Bryant connected with senior Rod Jones for a 15-yard pass to give the Trojans new life and a first down. Bryant then hit Jones again down the sideline for a huge play that gave Dougherty a first down in Panther territory at the 35. Again, the Sumter defense stood up and the Trojans were faced with a fourth and 10 at the 35. Bryant passed again and Americus-Sumter’s Lemario Larry picked off the pass inside the 20-yard line. As he was being wrapped up in a tackle, Larry handed the ball to teammate Trevian Thomas who raced down the sideline for another Panther touchdown.
“I don’t think it was conditioning issue in the fourth quarter,” Gilbert said. “We have worked hard on conditioning and our guys didn’t quit. They kept fighting and kept fighting,” he said. “I think it was more of a momentum issue. Once they got the momentum it just kept going and we couldn’t stop it.”
The Trojans will get another chance Thursday night when they host Shaw at Hugh Mills Stadium. Shaw is 2-0 after beating Kendrick 48-14 and Northside (Columbus) 47-26. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night.