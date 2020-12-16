Cameron Bergeron’s recruitment continued to pick up momentum leading into Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but in the end he stuck with his August decision for his college football home.
The Westover star signed with the Duke Blue Devils, who he chose in early August, on Wednesday. He committed to Vanderbilt in the spring before looking at other options and committing to Duke. His final options also included Michigan, Pittsburgh, Missouri and West Virginia.
Bergeron is a prospect at cornerback who is listed as a three-star in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, who have him as the No. 63 player in Georgia. He also has been a standout in track and field at Westover.
