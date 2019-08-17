Editor’s note: This is the final installment of the Albany Herald’s Dynamite Dozen for 2019. Watch tomorrow’s paper for a recap of all of those who have been featured. There is also a photo gallery of the players online at albanyherald.com.
Last, but certainly not least in this year’s Dynamite Dozen is Westover’s big man, senior Jaquan Carter.
At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Carter stands out because of his size, but also because of his ability. He plays on the offensive line for the Patriots and is a crucial part of sparking the offense for Westover.
“I like being in the trenches,” Carter said. “I enjoy getting down and getting my hands down in the dirt, there is just something about it.”
He played football during eighth grade at Albany Middle School, but last year as a junior was his first real year playing high school football because of an injury. In his first year he was selected All-Region and was asked to play in the rising seniors football game. This year he is looking to improve and make more of a difference for the Patriot offense.
“I want a pancake on every play,” Carter said. “Every day I am working on my technique and my speed. Also putting in work in the weight room to get stronger.”
While Carter loves to be down in the trenches and get in the dirt, it is his mother and grandmother that motivate him to push even harder. His mother is Monica Carter and his grandmother is Annie Halsey.
“My mother and grandmother have sacrificed so much for me,” he said. “I go hard because of what they have done for me.”
When he is not playing football his favorite thing to do is eat. He also enjoys listening to music and hanging out with his friends.
Carter has received two scholarship offers but has received interest from many other schools as well. He is hoping a big senior season will gain even more interest and more offers.