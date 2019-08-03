Editor’s note: This begins a series of the Dynamite Dozen — 12 of the best high school football players in the Albany area. This year we will do a Baker’s Dozen so there will be a total of 13. Today is Deerfield-Windsor’s Evans Plowden, tomorrow Lee County’s Wing Green. A complete photo gallery of the 13 players will be on albanyherald.com toward the end of the series.
If the Deerfield-Windsor Knights are going to fight for a region and state championship in Class AAA of the GISA, the Knights will need a big season from senior linebacker Evans Plowden. Plowden led the team with 99 tackles last year as the Knights went 5-5. This year he is wanting more.
“I would like to end up with 125-130 tackles,” Plowden said. “I believe this team is special. We have come a long way this summer and there is bond here with this group that I’ve never experienced in all my days of playing football.”
Plowden is 5’11, 210 and has been playing football since kindergarten. He said he got his start because of encouragement from his father. He is the son of Bo and Alison Plowden.
“My dad really encouraged me to play football because of the team aspect and learning how to play together and be a team,” he said. “The team is really like brothers — it is like a family.”
While he is expected to be a force in the middle of the defense, Plowden will also be the leader of the defense and be the general on the field for the Knights. It could be because of his desire to lead or his desire to hit the opponent. He especially likes calling a play termed “Thunder Blitz” which is a blitz to the right.
“Yeah, I like the hitting part,” he said. “But I like being the leader and I like calling the plays too.”
Plowden said his coaches have been focusing the defense on being able to create more turnovers, so his desire to hit the opponent hard can help with that task. Last season Plowden blocked two passes and recovered one fumble. This season he is hoping for more. Head Coach Allen Lowe wants more too.
“Evans brings experience and a toughness to our defense,” Lowe said. “He led us in tackles last year for a reason: he is tough and smart. We need him to be the leader on that side of the ball in 2019.”
“Our goal is to win a state championship,” Plowden said. “This group can do it.”
Plowden is hoping to play college football and wants his senior season to be the catalyst for that to happen. He said he has gotten some emails from coaches about playing college football but has not yet gotten any firms offers. If he can reach those team goals, one can bet his personal goals will be achieved as well.