Pelham’s Kendrick Patterson says he is looking to be better this season. This will be Patterson’s fourth and final season as quarterback for the Pelham Hornets and last season he rolled up nearly 2,000 total yards passing and running and scored 40 touchdowns as the Hornets went 12-1 and reached the state semi-finals before finally losing a game. And he wants to be better this season. Scary stuff for opponents who have to try and stop him.
“Now I am focused on the little things,” Patterson said last week. “I am working on knowing where people are and what they are doing so I can make the right plays and react to what is going on.”
In an interview earlier this summer, Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins said Patterson would be getting the chance to be the general on the field and make choices when he lines up and sees what defenses are doing. That seems to be exactly where Patterson is looking to improve.
Last season, as a junior, he threw 18 touchdown passes, rushed for 18 touchdowns and caught four more touchdown passes. He also recorded 44 tackles on defense with a number of interceptions as well. That may be why he is listed as first team All-State in the athlete slot, not as just the quarterback.
While Patterson, 6’4, 205 pounds, plays both offense and defense, he prefers to play offense. His favorite play is where he is running with a lead blocker.
“I like knowing what you are about to do, and the defense has to figure out what you are doing to stop you. On defense you have to read and figure out what the offense is doing and react.”
Patterson moved to Pelham before his ninth-grade season and has been the starting quarterback since. He is listed as a three-star athlete on rivals.com but has not made any choices about his college plans. He has received offers from Coastal Carolina and Tennessee State.
“I want to be better than I was last year,” the quarterback said. “Our goal is to win the region and the state this year.”
He is a three-sport athlete that also starts on the Pelham basketball team and runs track. When he is not playing sports, he enjoys fishing – specifically bass fishing.
Patterson and the Hornets were rated the #7 team in the state earlier this week according to the Maxwell pre-season ratings. They are scheduled to play a scrimmage against rival Thomasville Friday night in Thomasville and then open the regular season at Macon County on August 23.