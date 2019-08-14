Dougherty senior running back Keonte’ Turner is working hard on the football field to try and help his football team turn things around and get some wins for the Trojans. Turner has been through the 0-10 season, the coaching changes and other difficulties, but is now looking to lead his team to a better place.
“I want to be a better leader this year,” Turner said. “I want to be the best leader that I can be and help us get into the playoffs and more.”
Turner is in the Dynamite Dozen because he is already being that leader on the field for the Trojans. In last week’s scrimmage against Booker T. Washington in Atlanta, Turner scored one of the touchdowns for the Trojans and was crucial in keeping the Trojans driving down the field. He is also showing great leadership during practice.
“Keonte’ is always first,” said head coach Johnny Gilbert. “Any time we are out to do conditioning or some sort of drill he will be the first one there. He is a hard-working young man. On the field during practice, he sprints all the way on drills and then jogs back. He has made a very strong commitment to this team and his abilities.”
Turner began playing football around the age of six with the Mitchell County Falcons in Camilla. He is the son of Maellette Ferrell and Reggie Turner. He moved to Albany in sixth grade and has always played the running back position on the football team. His favorite play is a zone right play where he goes to the outside and he says in that play it is easier for him to see the big hole to run through.
“The coaching changes over the past couple of years have hurt,” Turner said. “It’s been hard, but we have good coaches now that are helping us get better. We have a new team environment and it is better.”
Turner, 5-foot-7, 155 lbs, has set a goal to rush for 1,000 yards this season, but his first test will be a tough one. The Trojans open the season against the 6A state champion Lee County Trojans on Sept. 24.
“It will definitely be tough to play them,” Turner said. “But it will give us an idea of where we stand as we get ready for the region. “
When he is not playing football, Turner plays 2K and loves to watch movies. He has gotten interest from a school in Ohio for college football and is considering that after graduation. He is hoping if he has a great season as a senior, he will get more college offers. He hopes to study business in college.
“I want to make a better way for my mother and my family,” Turner said. “Mom has always been there, and she has taken care of us five kids. I just want to be able to give back for all she has done.”