There has been a culture change in Sherwood Christian Academy’s football program over the past few years and one of the leaders of that change has been senior quarterback Ketavion Curry. Curry has been at Sherwood for seven years and has seen the rough times and winless seasons. Now he is looking to lead his team to a championship.
“We have had a change in the way we think,” Curry said last week. “No more bad attitudes, no more complaining, we all just work together. We are like family, we stick together.”
The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles will open their 2019 season Friday night at home with a scrimmage against Southwest Georgia Academy. It will give coaches and fans a chance to see if the Eagles are ready to build on last year’s 6-4 record and can seriously challenge for a state championship. If Curry has anything to do with it, the Eagles will.
“Ketavion is without question a ‘field general’,” said Sherwood Christian head coach Chad Evans. “He has the respect of the players on the field with him and has the experience to make offensive pre-snap adjustments while maintaining the integrity of our game plan. He is a true dual threat at the quarterback position,” the coach said. “While he has the skills to be one of the best running backs in our division, he has potentially one of the best arms as well. Ketavion’s impact on Sherwood football extends well beyond his abilities on the field, as he and his fellow Seniors have been at the center of the culture change we’ve created over the last 5 years. He has the ability to carry the team without feeling the weight of it. Ketavion is truly a leader that seeks to make everyone around him better and exemplifies teamwork.”
Curry is part of the senior class that were eighth graders when head coach Chad Evans took over the program at Sherwood. He is a skilled runner and has college coaches interested to bring him in as a running back, but as he gets ready for the season, one thing he is working hard to improve, he said, is being a pocket passer. He said his strongest asset on the field is his vision – being able to see what is happening on the field and react to it. Curry is one the players on the team that will play almost every down during a game, both offense and defense. On the defense he plays defensive back.
His favorite call on the field is the quarterback sweep around the left side with his running back. Other than football, Curry also plays basketball for the Eagles, enjoys music, playing the drums at church, video games and hanging out with friends. He intends to study music when he goes to college.
While colleges are showing interest in Curry, he is focused on the season.
“I’m not too worried about recruiting right now,” he said. “I want to lead my team to a championship. Winning that championship is my goal right now.”