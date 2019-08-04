Editor’s note: This is a series on the Dynamite Dozen – 12 of the best high school football players in the Albany area. This year we will do a Baker’s Dozen so there will be a total of 13. Today is Lee County’s Wing Green, yesterday was Deerfield-Windsor’s Evans Plowden, tomorrow will be Sherwood’s Ketavion Curry. A complete photo gallery of the 13 players will be on albanyherald.com toward the end of the series.
The “wing man” in popular dating culture is the guy who helps his friend get the girl. But in Lee County there is a different kind of “wing man.” He helps them score touchdowns.
The Lee County Trojans are looking for their third consecutive state championship this season and a lot of their success will depend on the offense. The offense has some high-powered offensive threats such as quarterback Kyle Toole, wide receivers Chauncey Magwood and James Hopson, as well as talented running backs such as Preston Simmons and Christian Frazier. But that offense will sputter if the offensive line is not able to move the line of scrimmage against the defense.
Fortunately for the Trojans, there is a “wing man” — Wing Green. At 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, Wing Green will be a big obstacle that defenses will have to get around to stop Toole or the other offensive weapons Lee County has. Green, already committed to play college football at Georgia Tech, will be starting on the line for the first time this season.
Green came to Lee County in seventh grade and has been playing football since, but he has been playing second string. He said he enjoys playing football because it brings people together.
“Here’s a kid that went from being a 180 pound freshman to a 6-foot-7, 270 pound senior,” said head coach Dean Fabrizio. “He’s worked tirelessly in the weight room to build himself up and it’s great to see a kid develop like this over the four years he’s been here. He’s really bought into our weight and Christian program and we’re excited about the season he’s going to have this year.”
While the coach is happy with the size increase, Green himself is still wanting more.
“I am working to get bigger and more flexible,” he said earlier this week. “I want to push harder. I want to be able to get lower, so I am eating protein shakes and lifting weights. I like being able to but my opponent on their back – pancaking them, that is my favorite thing about being a lineman.”
Wing is the son of Wing Green, Sr. And Tammie Brown. At Georgia Tech he intends to study either civil management or architecture.
Other than football, Wing enjoys hanging out with friends and family.
In fact, family is very important to him. His grandfather recently passed away and Wing is using that as more motivation to get even better.
“I want to honor him and make him proud, and I want to make all of my family proud,” he said.
“So, I am going to keep working and keep pushing and doing my best every time.”
With that motivation and determination, those offensive weapons mentioned earlier might have big seasons running with the wing man.
Green and the Trojans will play a scrimmage with Tift County on Aug. 15 and then open the regular season at home against Dougherty on Aug. 24.