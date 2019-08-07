Last season he threw for more than 3000 yards and 30 plus touchdowns as a junior and led the Lee County Trojans to the Class 6A state championship. Now he is back as a senior and ready to do even more. Kyle Toole is looking to be a more effective leader.
“I want to be a better leader this year,” Toole said after a recent practice at Lee County High School. “Last year we had a lot of seniors who had already taken us to the championship, so I was able to pretty much just sit back and play. Now, they are gone and it’s my job to be the leader. I want to lead these guys back to another championship.”
Toole said during the summer practices he has focused on his mechanics and adding elements to his game such as running the ball.
Toole transferred to Lee County before his ninth-grade year from Deerfield-Windsor. He spent two years on the bench watching the older Trojans play and was on the sidelines when the Trojans won their first state title two years ago. After a stellar junior season, he had numerous college scholarship offers and earlier this summer made a verbal commitment to Troy University. It is not surprising to head coach Dean Fabrizio that division one schools are looking at Toole as their offensive leader on the college level.
“We’ve had a run of really good quarterbacks here at Lee County,” said Fabrizio, “but Kyle might be the best of the bunch.”
Toole is the son of Francis and Teresa Toole of Leesburg. Other than playing football, he likes to fish, play golf and hang out with his friends.
He said his favorite play to call was whichever one gets his team into the end zone. But Toole has not always been a football guy.
“I grew up playing baseball,” he said. “I played football as young as six but I really didn’t start paying close attention to football until my freshman year in high school. Now it’s like my teammates are my brothers. I am proud of them and I like being able to see how hard work pays off.”
Part of that hard work will pay off with a college education at Troy University, where he plans to study business.