When the high school football season begins next week, the Monroe High Golden Tornadoes will be looking to blow past their opponents and earn another playoff spot or beyond this season. Leading the way for the Golden Tornadoes will be senior wide receiver Za’tarious Anderson. You will also see him on defense in the safety position. The 6’3, 210-pound speedster is hoping to pave the way for more success at Monroe.
Anderson is a three-sport athlete that excels on the football field, on the basketball court and on the track – and that doesn’t mention his strong abilities in the classroom as well. He is the son of Michelle Anderson.
“I want to be able to make a better way for my family,” Anderson said in an interview last week. “I’m looking to build up my character and be a better man.”
Anderson will likely be the favorite target this season when the Golden Tornadoes look to throw the ball. Last season’s starting quarterback David Dillard hit Anderson regularly last year, but with Dillard’s graduation, a new Tornado quarterback will be looking to find an open Anderson down the field. Last year he was named All-Region and named to the Albany Herald’s All-Albany area team.
“This year I want to get at least 1,000 yards,” Anderson said. “I want to be a better leader this year and I want to help pave the way for younger guys to have more success. We will be looking to win the region this year and maybe even the state. I know we can beat every team in the region. That is what we want.”
Anderson said the biggest challenge facing the Tornadoes this year is their mental state because they have not seen the success they want. He said the team must improve at dealing with adversity, find ways to deal mentally with adversity and get stronger.
Anderson moved to Albany from Florida before he started ninth grade at Monroe. He began playing football in the sixth grade but didn’t really get serious with it until his ninth-grade season. That improvement has led coaches to contact him about playing college football, but Anderson is hoping a big season as a senior will open more doors for him. He intends to study engineering in college.
Anderson and the Golden Tornadoes will see their first action Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium with a scrimmage game against Miller County. They open the regular season the following Friday night in Columbus against Jordan. The first regular season home game for the Tornadoes will a rivalry game with Westover on Sept. 6.