If an opponent is going to slow down the high-powered Mitchell County Eagle offense, they are going to have to go through one of the state’s best offensive lineman in Lance Robinson. But if an opponent is going to score points against the Eagle defense, again they are going to have to go through or around Lance Robinson.
Robinson, a senior, is 6’4” and 255 and rarely leaves the field — playing both ways on the line for Mitchell County.
“I love the physical nature of being on the line,” Robinson said. “I don’t shy away from the physicality. That’s what I do. I love chasing the ball carrier on defense, and I love to pancake a guy on offense.”
A lifelong resident of Camilla and Mitchell County, Robinson started playing football at the age of 6 with Coach Derrick White and the Mitchell County Falcons. He is the son of Felicia Kelly and Lance Robinson.
As big, strong and tough as he might be on the football field, Robinson is also an extremely bright student and takes his education seriously. He is planning on study engineering when he goes to college.
“Lance is a consummate professional on and off the field,” said Mitchell County head coach Deshon Brock. “He possesses a tremendous amount of athleticism for a man his size. Lance is very cerebral and can adjust on the fly. He will only get better as he continues to play.”
In his downtime, Robinson likes to play basketball, baseball and video games. He loves hanging out with family and friends, as well. But a state championship is the biggest thing on his mind.
College coaches have taken notice of Robinson and the Camilla native has racked up 19 college scholarship offers. He has verbally committed to Georgia Southern.
“I liked the family feel at Georgia Southern,” he said. “It’s a really good program and they welcomed me with open arms. I felt like it was a good fit.”
Robinson and the Eagles play in Region 1-A which has been dominated in recent years by Mitchell County and archrival Pelham. It is likely that those schools will again be the top football teams in the region and play for a region championship in the final game of the season.
“State is the only goal,” Robinson said. “We have some really good athletes here, so with those of us who are older and these younger guys coming on and contributing, we have a good chance. These young guys are going to send me out the right way.”
No matter how the season plays out on the football field, Robinson’s future looks exceedingly bright.