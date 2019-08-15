The Lee County Trojans will be working toward their third consecutive state championship when the season opens Saturday night against Dougherty, and while the defense will be mostly first-time starters, the offense is loaded with experienced players that will keep the Trojans moving down the field. One of those players is offensive lineman Parker Rogers.
“Parker is a three-year starter for us,” said head coach Dean Fabrizio. “He was our tight end as a sophomore on the 2017 state championship team and he played tackle last year. This year he’s going to play offensive guard for us which is probably where he’ll play at the next level. He is our leader and we’re expecting big things out of in the season,” the coach said. He’s a kid that can dead lift 650-plus pounds. He squats over 600 pounds — just a beast in the weight room.”
Rogers is listed among the best offensive linemen in the state and earlier this summer he committed to play college football at Middle Tennessee State University. But on his mind right now is getting his team back in position win the state championship. That is the goal for every Lee County Trojan this year, but Rogers is working on a plan to make it happen.
“I’m working on my technique,” Rogers said recently during an interview. “I am looking to make sure that I know the call and the guy next to me knows the call. I’m working to get bigger, stronger and more flexible and knowing how my body works.”
A senior this year in Leesburg, Rogers has grown up in Lee County and began playing football about the age of 5. He is the son of Pam and Norwood Rogers. When he is not playing football, he enjoys hunting, shooting and working with his parents’ two businesses.
“Football fits me,” Rogers said. “It has helped me with the ability to communicate and work well in a team environment.”
While he will move on after this year, Rogers is also hoping to pass skills on to younger players.
“I am working to better myself and help the younger guys get better as well. I want them to be able to carry on the legacy that we are creating here at Lee County.”
That is what you call leadership.