There are many reasons youngsters join a football team and work hours and hours in the hot south Georgia sun – the competition, the notoriety, the fun, hanging with teammates, etc. But Pelham’s Darrell Starling, or affectionately known around school as “Baby D,” has a different motivation for playing football.
“I play so I can get a free education and then be able to help my mom improve our living situation,” Starling said Tuesday morning. “I want to make things better for her.”
Starling, a lifelong resident of Pelham, started playing football at the age of eight. In eighth grade, Pelham got a new football coach in Dondrial Pinkins, and that eighth-grade group are now seniors at Pelham and are bringing football excitement to Pelham like it hasn’t seen. The Hornets went 10-0 through the regular season last year, won the region championship and made it to the final four before finally losing. A big reason was the group of juniors who are now seniors, Starling included. The Hornets are looking for even better results this year.
Starling credits Pinkins as a part of his success. He said the player-coach relationship has been great and that is why the Pelham players have bought into the system so well.
In Pelham, most of the guys play both ways in football. “Baby D” starts on defense as a safety and on offense as a wide receiver. He is also known to play quarterback or other positions as well.
“I like playing defense,” Starling said. “I like being the safety.”
That’s where college recruiters like him as well. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he is a great size for college football already. Just this past weekend Starling committed to play college football at the University of Troy in Troy, Ala.
“I liked Troy because it was close to home and it gave me a hometown feel,” he said. “I like the coaches a lot also. Recruiting has been fun knowing that you have a chance to get a free education.”
Starling had numerous offers including West Virginia, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Army, Air Force and others. He made a commitment to Troy, but he has one school in mind that would change his commitment.
“I am hoping for an offer from Georgia Tech,” Starling said. “I want to go to their engineering school.”
Starling, who is also Pelham’s starting point guard on the basketball team, wants to study engineering or architecture when he goes to college. His favorite thing outside of sports is math.
Since he is good with math he won’t have trouble adding up the points this season or adding stars to his recruiting profile.