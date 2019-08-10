The Westover Patriots are looking to build on the improvements made last year under first-year head coach Olten Downs and one of the keys to that success will be junior wide receiver Jordyn Williams.
“My goal is to go 1-0 each week,” Williams said earlier this week. “I want to be more of a leader this year and I want to score a touchdown each week.”
At 6’ 182 pounds, Williams is a speedster with good hands and good instincts on the football field. He has lived in Albany most of his life and started playing football in eighth grade. He said he likes playing football because he enjoys the aggressiveness and the intensity of the game.
Jordyn said he loves to eat, listen to music and hang out with family and friends. He is the son of Richard Williams and Anita Oliver.
“I see football as a good way to release some aggression in a good way. It helps you learn how to deal with some of the tough things that happen in life.”
After his sophomore season last year, Williams is listed as the #15 offensive player in southwest Georgia and was second team all-region. He has picked interest from a number of schools to play college football but is looking for a bigger junior season and hoping more offers come his way. He is hoping for a big season on the field this year to garner more attention from colleges.
He said his favorite play is called Apollo and it is where he goes out as receiver all alone.
Williams and the Patriots will open their season Thursday evening at Hugh Mills Stadium with a scrimmage against Calhoun County. They will open the regular season the following Friday with a game against Cook County, against at Hugh Mills Stadium.