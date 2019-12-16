The national early signing day for NCAA football athletes is Wednesday and there will be some local action in the national event. Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina expecting to pick up some new talent for the Golden Rams and at least five area high school players are set to sign.
“The NCAA prevents me from giving out a lot of information,” Giardina said, “but we will definitely sign some guys.”
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio announced last week that a signing ceremony is set for Wednesday afternoon in Leesburg. Quarterback Kyle Toole and offensive linemen Wing Green and Parker Rogers are expected to sign Wednesday. Toole is committed to Troy University, Green is expected to sign with Georgia Tech and Rogers is committed to Middle Tennessee.
Just south of Albany in Pelham, seniors Darrell Starling and Jordan Bennett are expected to sign letters of intent in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Starling was the Region 1-A player of the year and is committed to Troy. Bennett, a wide receiver, missed his senior season with an injury before the season started, is still expected to sign Wednesday, according to Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins.
Mitchell County coach Deshon Brock has set up a 1 p.m. signing ceremony on Thursday in Camilla for Eagles’ lineman Lance Robinson who has been a long-time commitment to Georgia Southern.