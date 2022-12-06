Eastside vs. Westside: Last-second basket gives Dougherty 47-45 win over Westover

Dougherty's Maurice Davis (5) battles for points underneath the basket during Tuesday night's game against Westover. Davis scored as the final buzzer sounded to give the Trojans a 47-45 win.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The music blared and the sold-out crowd stormed the court after Dougherty's Maurice Davis scored just before the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night at Dougherty High School to give the Trojans a 47-45 win over crosstown rival Westover precisely one week after Westover won 48-47 on a late 3-pointer.

The Westover girls team won big in the opening game, 69-37.

Tags