The first annual Ponderosa Classic will highlight a big basketball weekend at Monroe High School that see games at the school Friday, Saturday and Monday for the MLK Classic.
The Ponderosa Classic will feature eight area middle school teams in a tournament that will have two games going at once in the two Monroe gyms. The competition begins Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. with Radium Springs Middle taking on Randolph Middle School in one gym and Lee East facing Terrell County Middle in the other. At 11:15 Merry Acres will take on Deerfield-Windsor, while Albany Middle will face Lee West. The winners go into the winner’s bracket and losers into a loser’s bracket.
There will also be a day of service throughout the day. Several vendors will be distributing information in the gym lobby. There will be information about high school readiness, career pathways, voter registration, 4C Academy, and more. Admission is $5.
The games will continue until a championship game is played at 4:15 in the main gym of Monroe High School.
The big weekend at Monroe kicks off Friday night with another region matchup against Worth County. The Golden Tornadoes of Monroe split with the Rams of Worth County last week with the Lady Rams taking the win in the girl’s game and Monroe taking the boy’s game. Worth County now leads the region for the girls and Monroe leads the region for the boys.
Monroe will again be the hotbed of basketball activity Monday for the MLK Classic that begins at 11 a.m. and runs all day. The MLK Classic will feature Monroe, Lee County, Dougherty, Terrell County, Colquitt County, Americus-Sumter and more. The Terrell County boys’ team is undefeated and ranked third in the state in Class A. Both Americus-Sumter teams, boys and girls are undefeated. The Americus-Sumter boys (16-0) are ranked second in Class AAAA while the girls (16-0) have moved into the No. 1 spot in the latest poll. The MLK Classic will conclude Monday evening with Americus-Sumter taking on Monroe.
