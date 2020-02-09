Eight Lee County High School wrestlers earned a trip to the state wrestling competition this weekend after competing in the 6A sectional meet at Lanier County Friday and Saturday. The top eight wrestlers in each weight division qualified to compete in Macon next week.
Riley Brewer finished seventh in the 106- pound weight class, Drake McMinn took second in the 113-pound division, Conner Bruner finished seventh in the 120-pound class, Ethan Dooley took second in the 126-pound group, Phin Johnson took third in the 132-pound division, Vekko Bailey finished sixth in the 145-pound class, Adien Chilson took fourth in the 182-pound class, and Dylan Burke finished fifth in the 195-pound division.
Others competing for Lee County at sectionals included Logan Frost, Justin Gregory, David Lowe, and Davis Chatman.
