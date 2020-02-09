Eight Lee County High School wrestlers earned a trip to the state wrestling competition this weekend after competing in the 6A sectional meet at Lanier County Friday and Saturday. The top eight wrestlers in each weight division qualified to compete in Macon next week.

Riley Brewer finished seventh in the 106- pound weight class, Drake McMinn took second in the 113-pound division, Conner Bruner finished seventh in the 120-pound class, Ethan Dooley took second in the 126-pound group, Phin Johnson took third in the 132-pound division, Vekko Bailey finished sixth in the 145-pound class, Adien Chilson took fourth in the 182-pound class, and Dylan Burke finished fifth in the 195-pound division.

Others competing for Lee County at sectionals included Logan Frost, Justin Gregory, David Lowe, and Davis Chatman.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription