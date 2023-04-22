MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

ATLANTA -- After an up-and-down rookie season, Bryce Elder is beginning to carve out a much-needed role in the Atlanta rotation, even if he had no result to show for it on Friday.

The Astros rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning as Jesse Chavez gave up three runs without securing an out, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez crushed a two-run homer on closer A.J. Minter’s cutter in the ninth inning to hand the Braves a 6-4 loss at Truist Park.

