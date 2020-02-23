TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sophomore outfielder Elijah Cabell continued to shine at the plate for Florida State, hitting his second career grand slam in the Seminoles’ 10-1 win over Cincinnati Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium. Florida State (6-1) capped the series sweep on just five hits and despite four errors.
Cabell’s monster weekend against the Bearcats (0-6) included three home runs – a three-run home run that gave FSU the lead Friday night; a three-run home run Saturday that gave FSU a four-run lead; and Sunday’s fourth-inning grand slam, FSU’s first hit of the game that capped a seven-run inning. Cabell had 11 RBI on the weekend and reached base at a .667 clip after getting hit five times and drawing two walks.
Conor Grady (2-0) earned his second straight win, allowing a run on three hits. Bryce Hubbart, Parker Messick, Jonah Scolaro and Brandon Walker each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
Drake Batcho (0-1) did not allow a hit for Cincinnati, but walked six batters and struck out seven. FSU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on two walks and three wild pitches from the left-hander, but immediately tied the game on Griffin Merritt’s second home run of the weekend.
Batcho left the bases loaded in the third inning on three walks to escape trouble. His sixth walk of the day, to Dylan Simmons, started the fourth inning and was Batcho’s final batter. Reliever Ben Vore walked three batters and hit two batters to give FSU a 4-1 lead without a hit. Garrett Schoenle gave up the home run to Cabell on his third pitch of the game.
FSU added a run in the seventh inning with two-out hits from Carter Smith and Nander De Sedas. The Noles scored in the eighth inning on a Robby Martin single.
NOTEWORTHY
- Elijah Cabell hit three home runs and notched 11 RBI against the Bearcats. He was also hit by five pitches, including a school-record-tying three Saturday.
- Both of Cabell’s career grand slams have come on February 23 – his first was as a freshman against Youngstown State in 2019.
- Cabell leads FSU with 15 RBI on the season; he had 25 in 58 games as a freshman in 2019. His 10 career home runs are the second-most on the team (Reese Albert has 17).
- FSU scored 10 or more runs for the fifth time this season and did it all three games against Cincinnati.
- FSU was held without a hit by Cincinnati’s starter twice – Sunday and Friday against Evan Shawver. In eight innings against the bullpen in those two games, FSU had 14 hits, scored 18 runs and drew eight walks – while being hit by five pitches.
- With Brandon Walker’s two strikeouts in the ninth inning, FSU has struck out at least 10 hitters in all seven games.
UP NEXT
Florida State heads to Jacksonville for a 6:00 p.m. game against the Dolphins Tuesday evening. Last year’s game at John Sessions Stadium was canceled due to rain, but the Noles have won two straight against the Dolphins in Jacksonville.
