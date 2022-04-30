BACONTON — The Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs rode into Baconton Friday as the No. 4 seed out of Region 3-A and left headed to the Sweet 16 after knocking off Region 1-A champion Baconton Charter on their home field by taking the doubleheader 3-1 and 6-2.
The Bulldogs (15-10) took the win with strong pitching that allowed only one hit in Game 1 and three hits in Game 2. The Blazers had a chance in the sixth with bases loaded and no outs in the nightcap, but a new relief pitcher entered the game and shut down the Blazer (19-6) rally.
Will Worsham doubled in a run in the bottom of the third inning of Game 1 to put the Baconton Charter Blazers ahead 1-0, The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth without getting a hit. A walk and then an error put the ECI runner on third base and then he scored on a ground out. The Bulldog bats did get hot in the top of the sixth against Worsham. ECI put together three straight singles, then two walks and another single to push three runs across against the Baconton ace.
Worsham's third-inning double was Baconton's only hit of Game 1. Worsham took the loss on the mound, pitching 5 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and three runs while striking out five and walking three.
After the tough loss in the opener, the Blazers went to bat first, and very early it looked like Baconton might be rolling early. The ECI pitcher Pearson walked the first two batters on eight straight pitches. He fixed things, however, and kept the Blazers scoreless until the third inning when Landan Jones got on base with an error by the pitcher, then stole second and third, then went home sliding headfirst into home plate on a wild pitch. The other Blazer run in Game 2 came on a walk. The Bulldogs had changed pitchers at the top of the inning and the first four Blazers walked. Lee Worsham, Landan Jones, Will Worsham and Bernardo Marquez-Cruz walked. The Blazers still had the bases loaded with no outs and ECI changed pitchers again and got out of the inning with no more runs scoring.
Baconton Charter knuckleballer Seth Gay took the loss on the mound for the Blazers. He gave up eight hits and six runs. He struck out two and walked two. Lee Worsham pitched 2 1/3 innings with no hits, runs or walks.
The losses end the season for the Blazers who finish with a 19-6 record. They won the region championship with a perfect 16-0 region record.
