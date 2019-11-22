Deerfield-Windsor senior Emilee Foy has been selected as the Georgia winner in the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship program. She is one of 100 state winners from around the country who will now compete to become a national finalist. National finalists win a $1,000 scholarship. National winners, both male and female, will win a trip to the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York City and receive a $5,000 scholarship. As the Georgia winner Foy has earned a $500 scholarship.
Foy plays soccer, basketball and cheers for the Knights at Deerfield-Windsor. She is the daughter of Walt Foy and Shae Foy.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.