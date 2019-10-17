As the Monroe Golden Tornadoes begin their region games Friday night with Crisp County at Hugh Mills Stadium, senior linebacker Emon Seay believes the Tornadoes can get deeper into the playoffs this year if they improve their mentality.
“I know we can bring the physicality,” Seay said Wednesday afternoon before practice. “I think we sometimes don’t get our minds right and we have to do a better job at that.”
The Golden Tornadoes are 3-4 on the season and will face their toughest region opponent first this year. Crisp County is 4-3 on the season but ranked #6 in Class AAA and has played a brutal schedule that includes top ten teams such as Duchtown, defending 5A state champion Bainbridge and 6-1 West Laurens.
As he has done all season, head coach Charles Truitt will be relying on Seay as the defensive leader for the Golden Tornadoes.
“I like the pressure,” he said. “When you are younger you are always looking at the older more experienced players to help get the team through. Now those eyes are look at me. That’s why I’ve worked so hard.”
Seay leads the team in tackles this season after switching from defensive end last year to linebacker this year. In seven games this season he has wrapped up 64 tackles. According to stats on MaxPreps he is 20th in the state with the number of tackles.
“I know I can hit and tackle,” Seay said. “What I am working on is being able to read plays better and I’m working on increasing my speed and improving my technique on getting off of blocks.”
While Seay has plenty of coaching help from the staff at Monroe, Seay has another asset. His brother Eric Seay plays college football at Middle Tennessee State.
“He gives me lots of advice and tips and sometimes sends me film to watch,” the younger Seay said. “He has helped me a lot with ways to get off blocks and defeat blocks. He has been a big help.”
Seay recently received an invitation to play in the Elite All-American Raw Talent Bowl which will be played in Atlanta right after Christmas. According to the website for the Elite All-American Bowl, players come from all over the nation and only six linebackers for each team are selected.
While he is excited to be selected in the post-season bowl, Seay has other things on his mind right now – like getting his team into the playoffs. The Crisp County game will be the first of three region games and winning those games is what the Tornadoes need to do to get into the playoffs.
“We always seem to face some kind of adversity,” Seay said. “And we get knocked out early in the playoffs. We have to get our minds right and be able to work through whatever we face and make a good run into the playoffs.”
The game with Crisp County Friday night is Monroe’s final regular season home game of the year. Next week the Golden Tornadoes travel to Adel to face Cook County and then end the regular season in Sylvester against Worth County.