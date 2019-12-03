Lee County senior Eric Sullivan signed a letter of intent Tuesday at Lee County High School to play college soccer at Andrew College in Cuthbert. He will still have one more season of high school soccer before starting in Cuthbert in August.
Head Coach Colby Simpson said when he became the head coach at Lee Sullivan told him he wanted to play at the next level. The coach said he told Sullivan that he needed to be proactive to make that dream a reality, and he was.
The coach said Sullivan did the work and actively sought to play college soccer to make his dream come true. That is one reason Sullivan signed with Andrew College Tuesday.
Andrew College head soccer coach Taylor Jones liked that Sullivan contacted the school and expressed interest in playing at Andrew and never wavered.
“He showed a lot of interest last year,” Jones said. “He made it clear and was straight forward that he wanted to play at Andrew and he never changed. I think part of it was the proximity to home and prove that he was ready to play at a higher level.”
Jones said he is not sure where Sullivan will play at Andrew but believes he will be an asset to the team at Andrew College.
Sullivan is the son of Shawn and April Summerlin.