The Albany State Golden Rams football team may have the cameras of ESPN on them twice this season with an agreement made between the network and the (SIAC) Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, according to a press release from the SIAC.
ESPN’s standing partnership with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) continues in 2019-20 with a five-game slate featured exclusively on ESPN3 for the third consecutive season, announced Friday by the league office
The annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus which features the Rams against arch rival Fort Valley State University on November 19th is one of those five games. The other opportunity the Rams will have is if they win the SIAC East and play for the conference championship.
The conference championship is set for November 16 and the winners of the SIAC East will host the championship game this year. That means if the Golden Rams repeat at the SIAC East champs again this season, the Rams will host the title game and ESPN will come to Albany to televise the game. Besides Albany State, the other schools in the SIAC are Benedict College, Fort Valley State University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and the newest addition - Savannah State University.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with ESPN,” said Gregory Moore, Commissioner, SIAC. “This year’s games will feature intriguing matchups and an extremely competitive landscape which, coupled with our passionate fan following that has helped the SIAC lead NCAA Division II in average football attendance for the 16th consecutive year makes ESPN an outstanding platform to provide SIAC member schools and student-athletes with additional exposure opportunities.”
2019 SIAC ESPN Streaming Schedule
9/14/19
7:00 PM
Morehouse @ Miles
Prince Hall Americanism Football Classic
10/12/19
2:00 PM
Tuskegee vs. Morehouse
Tuskegee Morehouse Classic
11/2/19
2:00 PM
Fort Valley State @ Savannah State
11/9/19
2:00 PM
Fort Valley State vs. Albany State
Fountain City Classic
11/16/19
2:00 PM
SIAC Football Championship
Host: Eastern Division Champions