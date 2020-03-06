The Colorado Silver Bullets were a professional women’s baseball team that only existed for four seasons in the 1990’s but made an impact on sports at the time.
Preview here: https://vimeo.com/395847941/03db999575
For International Women’s Day, ESPN remembers the Silver Bullets in an SC Featured piece that will debut during the 8 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on Sunday and re-air in other editions throughout the day.
The Silver Bullets, named for a sponsor but playing mainly out of Georgia and Florida, were the first women’s professional baseball team of the post World War II era. From 1994-1997, the Silver Bullets, managed by Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro, barnstormed around the country, playing in front of crowds as large as 30,000.
As she looked into finding players and others associated with the team to be interviewed for the feature, ESPN feature producer Miriam Greenfield said “Google was my friend.” She and the production team went to places in California, Arizona, Georgia and Alabama for interviews.
“It wasn’t that difficult to track them down once we told them what we were doing – that we were interested in telling the story of the team,” she said. “They were all excited and it’s been a while since they reminisced and talked with their fellow teammates. This got them connecting again and they’re actually planning a Silver Bullets reunion.”
Among the former players in the piece are Julie Croteau of Redmond City, Calif., Tamara Holmes of Oakland, Calif., Kim Braatz-Voisard of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Shannan Mitchem Lovelady, who lives north of Atlanta. Also interviewed were Bob Hope, a former Atlanta Braves executive who founded the team, and Niekro
Greenfield learned a great deal during the production and feels that viewers will as well
“They were bad-ass baseball players,” she said. “I think at when you look at where we were in the 90’s, this was before the WNBA, before the 99ers, before obviously the last two Women’s World Cup teams, so the Silver Bullets were really the first when you think about women playing professional sports, so that was something cool to explore.
“They were the Title IX generation,” she said. “I remember asking one of the players about it. The Title IX legislation was passed in 1972, she was 5 when she first started playing baseball, which was in the mid-70’s. These women wanted a chance, they loved baseball, and this is what they grew up loving to do. They grew up wanting to play for the Dodgers, they wanted to play professional baseball. “You look back 26 years on the Silver Bullets and they were the pioneers.”
More information: https://www.espnfrontrow.com/2020/03/journalism-showcase-sc-featured-salutes-the-colorado-silver-bullets-on-international-womens-day/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.