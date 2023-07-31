ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. might be the clear-cut favorite to win the National League MVP. But he isn’t the only player who is constructing one of the finest seasons in Braves history.

Matt Olson padded his own MVP resume as he added a pair of homers to his National League-leading total on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. His go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth allowed the Braves to complete a three-game sweep with an 8-6 win over the Brewers.

