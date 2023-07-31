Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) react after the Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) react after the Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jul 30, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. might be the clear-cut favorite to win the National League MVP. But he isn’t the only player who is constructing one of the finest seasons in Braves history.
Matt Olson padded his own MVP resume as he added a pair of homers to his National League-leading total on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. His go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth allowed the Braves to complete a three-game sweep with an 8-6 win over the Brewers.