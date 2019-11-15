EthanDooley.jpg

Lee County senior wrestler Ethan Dooley signed a letter of intent to wrestle next year at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. He wrestles in the 126-pound weight class. He is seated in the middle between his parents Jason and Joy Dooley. Lee County wrestling coach Tom Matheny watches from the side as Dooley signs.

 Special Photo: Lee County High School

