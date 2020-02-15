The third time was the charm for Evans Plowden. The Deerfield-Windsor senior had finished second in the state in his freshman season and in his junior year, but this year Plowden won the state wrestling championship for the GISA Class AAA.
As a freshman Plowden took second in the 170-pound weight class and last year took second in the 195-pound weight class. This year he competed in the 220-pound class and brought home the title.
He is the son of Bo and Allison Plowden.
