ATHENS -- Any limitations that might've been on Zamir White have been lifted. The former No. 1 running back recruit in America is full go for Georgia's preseason camp, which got underway in earnest Friday afternoon.
"(White will) do everything like normal," coach Kirby Smart said Friday. "He'll be thudded, just like every other back will be thudded, and we'll progress from there. We won't practice live until the first scrimmage."
While that's not exactly news, it became reality when White ran onto Woodruff Practice Fields with 100 other Bulldogs for the first practice of the 2019 season. They'll be back on the field Saturday and again in Sunday.
The real test for White will come next week when the team shifts to full-contact work.
White suffered an ACL knee injury the second weekend of preseason camp last August. That followed an ACL injury that also required surgery from November of his senior season in high school the previous year.
Fellow running back D'Andre Swift has witnessed White's comeback up close and likes what he's seen.
"Everybody should be excited for him," the Bulldogs' leading returning rusher said. "We're all excited for him and to see what he can do. I was just talking to him a few minutes ago and he's just so happy to be able to play football again. He's been out of the game for a minute."