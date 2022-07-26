ALBANY — Excitement is building as the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles prepare to open a new school year with new leadership at the helm of the school’s athletic department.

Baseball coach Jay Flynt has been named the new athletic director at the school and coach Kenny Roberts has been named as the interim head football coach. Roberts has been coaching boys basketball and the middle school football coach for the past three years and the changes came about because Chad Evans resigned from Sherwood and took a similar position at Westminster Christian Academy in Watkinsville. Evans had led the Sherwood football team since 2016. Flynt, who has been at Sherwood Baptist since 2004, will continue coaching baseball and serve as athletic director.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.