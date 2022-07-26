ALBANY — Excitement is building as the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles prepare to open a new school year with new leadership at the helm of the school’s athletic department.
Baseball coach Jay Flynt has been named the new athletic director at the school and coach Kenny Roberts has been named as the interim head football coach. Roberts has been coaching boys basketball and the middle school football coach for the past three years and the changes came about because Chad Evans resigned from Sherwood and took a similar position at Westminster Christian Academy in Watkinsville. Evans had led the Sherwood football team since 2016. Flynt, who has been at Sherwood Baptist since 2004, will continue coaching baseball and serve as athletic director.
Flynt and other staff members at Sherwood have jumped in with both feet as they prepared for the school year and the fall athletic programs. A “Meet the Eagles” night at Sherwood kicked off the activities at the Sherwood athletic complex outside of the city as a large group of family and friends lined up in near 100 degree temperatures Tuesday evening to cheer for the fall athletes that will represent Sherwood in football, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading.
After coming onto the field, the football team ran through a few plays for the fans and the cheerleaders led some cheers. The new Eagle mascot was on hand also and Flynt encouraged the parents to visit the new concession stand — the “Eagle Stand” to try the new Eagle Burger and the Eagle Dog.
Everything at Eagle Athletics is focused around the school’s mission of a strong Christ-centered education, but the athletes still want to compete. Each of the athletes in the program have a bracelet with “Compete with Excellence” and each student has been given “The Student Athlete’s Bible.” The motto above the door at the Eagle field house reads, “Glorify, Lead, Compete and Model.”
While the Eagles will look to compete at a higher level, there is also a strong effort to create a better fan experience at the football games.
“We want to create a real fan experience at Sherwood,” Flynt said. “We don’t want our fans leaving in the third quarter because our football team needs the support, so we are trying to find ways to engage our fans and enjoy the experience.”
“We are hearing a lot of buzz around the program right now,” Flynt said. “We have so much to offer at Sherwood. The facilities here are top notch. The administration, Dr. Dougherty, and the teachers are nothing but excellent. I love all these schools around Albany, but Sherwood is my home and it's special. And just to show how strong the academics are, my daughter graduated from Sherwood and is a junior at a private college in Alabama where now has to pay almost nothing because of the academic scholarships she earned. That is how good this school is.”
Sherwood will offer 13 sports this school year, beginning with football, volleyball and cross country in the fall. The Eagles compete in the GAPPS athletic association in Class AA and Region 2 with New Creation of McDonough, Young Americans of Conyers, Central Christian of Sharpsburg and Vidalia Heritage. The Eagles will play 8-man football this season because of the number of players who came out for football last year. However, Flynt and Roberts are encouraged by the numbers showing up this summer for weight lifting and hope that the Eagles will soon return to 11-man football.
“Some people hold their nose with 8-man football,” said Roberts, “but it’s still football and that is what we have right now. We are excited about this group of students and their enthusiasm. Some of our players have been recruiting their classmates to come and join the football team.”
“We’ve got about 25 boys that have been showing up regularly for our workouts this summer,” Roberts said. “They have been here every time we work out. Our older guys have been impressive in helping show the younger players how things should be done. The heart of our team this year is going to be our seniors William Price, Graham Anderson, Maddox Powers and Hudson Carter. Not to mention our junior running back Easton Enfinger, who is not only the fastest runner on the team, but will be one of the fastest in our league.”
The Eagles’ Athletic Department this fall will be led by Flynt, assistant athletics director Katie Brasher, Roberts as head football coach and assistant headmaster, assistant football coach Mark Lane, assistant coach Nigel Jackson and assistant coach Troy Alderman.
The football season will open at Sherwood on August 26 against visiting Baker County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.