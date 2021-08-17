The mastermind behind a host of dynamic offenses for more than a dozen years, Lacey Herring is finally getting his shot to be a head football coach.
Named the Monroe Golden Tornadoes’ new football coach in March, Herring admits that the responsibilities that go with being a head coach have at times found him doing some head scratching.
“It’s different for me, I’ll be honest with you,” said Herring, who most recently served as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Goose Creek Memorial High in Texas. “Initially, the frustrating part for me was that I’m not coaching anymore as far as a position. So for me it’s more about managing the personalities of my staff and coaching them to make sure they’re putting our guys in the best position to be successful. That’s the biggest change — stepping back.
“It’s also frustrating at times because I’m itching to coach, and it’s different going from calling plays and coaching a position to doing what I’m doing now…But I’ve got a great group of coaches around me and I trust them fully to do their jobs.”
Herring, who also has served as an assistant coach at Turner County, said that when he arrived at Monroe for spring practice, he found a group of players who after going 0-4 in the pandemic-centric 2020 season were more than ready to get back to work.
“Our guys are itching to go,” he said. “For our first couple of weeks of practice, they were so, for the lack of a better word, wild, in the sense they just wanted to get out there and run around. I had to tell them there’s a structure to what we’re doing and we’re not just going out there flying around. We’re going to organize this thing and play within the framework of our offense and our defense and we’re going to get better that way.”
With a reputation for developing explosive offenses, Herring said offensive coordinator Israel Troupe (a former star wide receiver at Tift County who played for the Georgia Bulldogs) is creating and nurturing the scheme, adding that they share philosophies about moving the ball downfield.
“I guess you could say I’ve had some success offensively,” said Herring, who in 2020 coached a quarterback that threw for more than 30 touchdowns and 2,000 yards. “I’ve been a coordinator for a long time and I’m an air-raid guy, so we throw it around a little bit. Air-raid is more of an attitude, as opposed to just throwing the ball the whole game, which is what most people think air-raid is.
“I guess you could say we were pretty explosive as an offense. But this year, I’ve handed it over to Troupe, who is also an air-raid guy. He’s running the offense and I think we’ll be really explosive — we have a lot of guys on offense that can get the job done, especially at the receiver position and at running back. I think our offense will be really impressive. We have a lot of potential to put up a lot of points really fast.”
Sophomore quarterback Corey Randle has a host of talented receivers to throw to, including seniors Brandon McGill and Tarvorin Boyd and juniors Andrico Jackson and Malik Dixon.
“Corey should be a three-year starter for us and we’re looking for some really big things from him,” Herring said of Monroe’s new quarterback. “He picked up the offense really fast and he’s got a lot of weapons to go along with his arm.”
The Golden Tornadoes didn’t put up many points last year and they didn’t have much luck at stopping opponents from scoring. Herring is confident the tide will turn this fall with new defensive coordinator Alex Martin calling the shots. Monroe’s defense will be led by senior linebackers Curtis Dukes and Jovion Henderson and junior cornerback Johnny Cauley.
A fan of acronyms, Herring — who succeeded 16-year veteran Charles Truitt as Monroe’s head coach — said he’s been pleased with the enthusiastic response he’s received from players who are looking for the program’s first winning season since 2015.
“I tell my guys every day that this game isn’t free — you’ve got to pay the fee,” he said. “And that FEE for us is focus, energy and effort. You bring those things whenever come to practice or whenever you have a game and you’ll be successful. Our guys are picking that up. We also want to act like champions; if you act like a champion you will be a champion. ACT stands for accountable, committed, trustworthy. They’re living up to it.”
Monroe opens the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Appling County. The Golden Tornadoes will begin Region 1-AAAA play on Oct. 1 at Thomas County Central.
