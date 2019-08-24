The Albany Exchange Club, which is getting ready to gear up for the annual fair in Albany, invited the officials from three local private schools to discuss the upcoming football season at the Friday meeting at the meeting hall on the fairgrounds in Albany. Allen Lowe of Deerfield-Windsor, Chad Evans of Sherwood Christian and Bill Murdock of Terrell Academy, along with Sherwood Christian Headmaster Dr. Brian Dougherty all spoke to the club Friday afternoon. Public school coaches were featured earlier.
Dr. Dougherty spoke first and highlighted the growth and changes at Sherwood Christian. Dougherty told the group that Sherwood Christian was a debt free school, had an enrollment of 400 and had added a new boys basketball coach and new soccer coach. He told the club that Sherwood Christian had won the award for the most successful athletic program in the school’s region.
Following Dougherty, Sherwood head football coach Chad Evans told the group that he was excited about his team this year and the culture change that has occurred in the football program.
“When I got here, we had seven kids in the first summer workouts, this year we have 19 and we have seven seniors. We didn’t have to chase kids to play this year.”
He pointed out that Sherwood has four players bench pressing over 300 pounds and noted several other milestones the players had reached. He said the progress in the weight room is a testament to the change in the team. He said his line this season will be big and strong.
“We have a close-knit group of boys who have pushed each other. They have changed the culture and we are super excited about where we are right now,” Evans said.
He said the offense, led by seniors Ketavion Curry, Zachary Davidson and Caleb Wiley will be explosive and they can score in a hurry. On defense, he said the coaches have changed patterns to match coverages like many of the college teams do. He said the new defensive scheme will challenge opposing offensive coordinators to figure out what to call. That might have been obvious Friday night as Sherwood breezed to a 38-0 win over Fullington Academy Friday night.
Terrell Academy’s Coach Bill Murdock, who also serves as the school’s headmaster, talked to group of his life growing up here in Albany and playing football under coach Bill Wright at Riverview Academy, as well has his 36-year coaching career. Wright was a guest of another member at the meeting.
After a tribute to his coach, Murdock told the group his team had 41 players on the roster, but was missing two receivers from a year ago. He said the Eagles will have a strong quarterback again in senior Blaine Grace, but he wasn’t sure who was going to be the main targets since the two seniors from a year ago graduated. He also said the Eagle defense was a work in progress. It must have worked out pretty good Friday night at Terrell Academy won its’ season opener 34-7 against Westfield.
Coach Allen Lowe of Deerfield-Windsor, who also is headmaster now, was the final speaker and quipped that he had been coming to this meeting for 20 years and seeing the same faces.
“I’ve seen the same people for 20 years and ya’ll were old then,” Lowe laughed.
“We are in a good place right now,” Lowe told the group. “We have only one returning starter on offense, but we have 47 kids and they have an energy about them that I haven’t seen in a few years.”
He said the Knights will be young and inexperienced, but will have more depth,
“We have 10 offensive linemen,” Lowe said. “I am hoping that as we rotate these players in, we will begin to wear some of these teams down in the third and fourth quarters and we will be fresher.”
Lowe said Parker Jones will be starting at quarterback, but the running back position is still by committee.
“Who is going to run the ball?,” Lowe asked. “It will be one of five or six guys. We will see who is more productive as we go through the season and get near region competition.”