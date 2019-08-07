ATHENS -- The Georgia Bulldogs conducted their first full-contact practice Tuesday.
It was the fifth practice of preseason camp for the Bulldogs, who will hold approximately 25 workouts on Woodruff Practice Fields times before the Aug. 31 season opener at Vanderbilt.
Players were glad to officially be moving away from training and conditioning mode.
"It sure beats helmets and a T-shirt," junior guard Ben Cleveland said.
Other than the heat, which was its most intense so far. Tuesday's heat index was 97 degrees. But the Bulldogs insist that offseason conditioning has made it easier to handle.
"Definitely there's a big difference," guard Solomon Kindley said. "You can tell we really pushed each other this summer and worked hard, stayed in the sun. We made that a goal so we're ready when we play at 3:30 or 12 o'clock, those types of games."
After five consecutive days of work, the Bulldogs will get the day off Wednesday and resume practice Thursday.
Some observations so far:
Expect more passing. The narrative until now is that Georgia's offense isn't going to look much different with first-year coordinator James Coley calling the offense. Wide receiver Tyler Simmons begs to differ.
"You're going to see a completely different offense this year, and it's really going to be fun," Simmons said after Tuesday's practice. "It's going to be an exciting offense, and I'm hoping everybody will enjoy that."
Simmons said Coley is "trying balance it out a little more" between passing and running the ball. The Bulldogs ranked 16th nationally a year ago in rushing yards (238 per game) while only 72nd in passing yards (226 per game). But that breaks down to 567 rushing attempts to 241 passes.
"We might have a couple of more balls in the air," said Simmons, the team's leading returning receiver with all of nine catches last season. "We can open up the offense a little more with the receivers corps we have, and the running backs have stayed pretty consistent."
Mays working at center. Georgia line coach Sam Pittman seems bound and determined to find a role for Cade Mays. The sophomore from Knoxville was working at center Tuesday and has also gotten looks at left guard and right tackle, in addition to his regular spot at right guard.
"Cade is tremendous; he can play anything," Kindley said. "He can go from center in one-on-ones to left tackle in one-on-ones, then come back to right guard. They might put him at receiver and throw him passes. He's a tremendous help to our team."
Cleveland appears entrenched at right guard, but he alternates regularly with Mays. Cleveland said Pittman's lineup changes every day, and the competition is intense.
"We're reminded of (competition) every day," Cleveland said. "We realize that everyone is replaceable because we have so much talent. One guy can get pushed out just as easy as the next, so we think about it constantly, just how great our coaches have done bringing new guys in and putting guys where they need to be."
Cleveland lost his spot to Mays for a time last season after breaking his ankle against Missouri in the fourth game. He took back over with the No. 1 offense during the spring.
Freshman cornerback earning notice. There doesn't appear to be much playing time open in Georgia's defensive backfield, but Georgia may need to find a role for at least one freshman. Tyrique Stevenson, who has been with the Bulldogs since January, has created a buzz with his play in camp.
Or, in the words of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, "Holy moly, we got a ballplayer!"
Georgia returns both its starters from the Sugar Bowl in sophomores Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell. But Stevenson, a freshman from Miami, apparently is giving them a run for their money.
"He brings a lot of juice," Simmons said Tuesday. "He's real physical, has a big body, kind of big for a DB. I like what he brings. His physicality sticks out to me."
Lanning said what Stevenson lacks for defensive knowledge, he makes up for as "a playmaker."
"When you put guys on the field, there's guys that do their assignments and then there's guys who create production. What we want are guys to do is both," Lanning said.
"Tyrique Stevenson is a guy that was extremely productive this spring. As he continues to become more disciplined with his eyes and more disciplined with his play, he's going to be a guy that can do both for us and we're very excited to see the plays he can make."