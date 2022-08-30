ALBANY — A seasoned, experienced Albany State Golden Rams football team will open their new season Saturday in the Albany State Coliseum against the Mississippi College Choctaws with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Golden Rams beat the Choctaws 24-0 last year, but in the previous meeting, Mississippi College won 24-17. Head coach Gabe Giardina believes his team has had a good summer camp and is ready to get the season going.
"It has been a good camp," the coach said. "It's been different than last year, but we did that intentionally. We have a lot more experience going into this season than we did last year. So we have done some different things and they have been good. We have pushed these guys hard and they have responded well."
One of the biggest changes for the Golden Rams team has been on defense. While there is a lot of experience on the field, the team has a totally new defensive coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jeremy Atwell and defensive line coach Mike Welch.
"We have a completely new staff on defense, but these guys have done an excellent job getting ready and our players have done an excellent job getting ready," Giardina said. "We are ready to write a new chapter for the 'Dirty Blue' defense."
Albany State has big names on defense returning for the "Dirty Blue" defense including the SIAC Defensive Player of the Year, Stephan Pierre from Tallahassee. Monroe graduate Antonio Leroy is coming off of an injury, Gairdina said, but is looking good. He also noted former Mitchell County star Malik Barnes has been really good this summer, along with former Lee County standout Antonio Harvey. Also returning in the defensive backfield is senior Brandarious Rawlings, a Johnson County grad who Giardina noted is looking strong heading into the season.
The defense has been working this week to prepare for the challenge of the triple-option running attack of the Choctaws.
"It's a big deal when you get a Gulf South (Conference) team coming to Albany," said Giardina. "They play really good football and we have a lot of respect for that team and their program. They are going to run the ball a lot. They do an excellent job with it. And we are going to run the ball a lot, so don't plan to come to the game at halftime because it could be over by then."
And once the "Dirty Blue" defense has stopped the Choctaws, the Golden Rams' offense will take the field, led by quarterback Dionte Bonneau, a junior from Banneker High School in Atlanta. Bonneau was selected as the preseason SIAC Offensive Player of the Year earlier this summer. He will be seeing action as Albany State's quarterback for third year.
"Dionte had like an 18-month battle to win the job because of Covid and missing a year," Giardina said. "But this year he is going into the season knowing he is the starter and his leadership this summer has just gone off the charts. He is just proving what a leader he can be and it's been really, really strong. Used to, it seemed like he was borrowing the car to drive, now it's his car to drive."
One of the major changes on offense will be the center position. Ronnie Hayes, a redshirt freshman from Orlando, has won the job to replace All-SIAC center Manquail Harvey. Giardina said Hayes has been extremely impressive and has "just been nasty down the line."
The other big change will come in the kicking game. Gabriel Ballinas owned the kicking duties for the Golden Rams for four years, but now has graduated. Three different kickers will fill his shoes.
Warner Robins alumni and junior college transfer Eli Mashburn will handle the extra-points and field goals. Terrell Academy redshirt freshman Ian Kelley will handle kickoffs and freshman Gilbert Brown from Richmond Hill will do the punting.
The Golden Rams have only four home games this year, including Saturday's game. They have three weeks of away games until they host Miles College on Oct. 1, then Homecoming is planned for Oct. 15 against Benedict, and the final home game will be Oct. 29 against Morehouse College.
"I think our stadium is underrated," said Giardina. "We have great seats where you can see the game, great fans, and a really cool hill where the kids can run up and down and high five the players before and after the game. It is really a great family atmosphere here."
Game tickets can be purchased online by clicking asugoldenrams.com/sports/2022/8/15/tickets.aspx.
