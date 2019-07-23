FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons safety J.J. Wilcox, who signed with the team in the offseason after playing with the Dallas Cowboys, went down with a right knee injury about an hour into the first practice of training camp on Monday.
"I don't have an injury updates from today," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after practice. "I'll follow up with anything tomorrow. Nothing from the training staff today that I can share."
Before Quinn could follow up, it was reported by NFL Media that Wilcox is out for the season with a torn ACL.
However, a source familiar with the injury, would not confirm the torn ACL, but said that Wilcox will get a second option on the injury this week.
Also, reserve defensive tackle Michael Bennett suffered a broken ankle, according to NFL Media.
Wilcox, 28, who played at Georgia Southern and Cairo High, was working his way to the ball as a runner was getting down the field when he went to the ground.
Wilcox was escorted to the sideline by defensive backs Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal. He couldn't put any pressure on the leg and was immediately attended to by the two members of the training staff.