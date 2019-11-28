In their stunning win over the Saints on Nov. 10, the Falcons had their best rushing day of the season.
Running back Devonta Freeman, the team's top running back, is slated to play in the rematch at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
He missed the past two games with a foot sprain suffered in the 26-9 win over the Saints in New Orleans.
"It's great to get Free back, that's for sure," Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Wednesday. "That was our best running game of the season. Of course, we're going to try, we always try to do that. I'm sure that the Saints are telling their guys there is no way they want that to happen again. If you can run the ball and keep their offense off the field that's a good thing. It's not like everybody is able to do that every week. The Saints are as good of a defense that we played against."
The Falcons rushed for a season-high 143 yards against the Saints, who were 13.5-point favorites.
But the Falcons have been held to under 60 yards rushing in six games this season, including the two games since defeating the Saints.
"That's for sure a factor," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We had a running back get one. Even Matt (Ryan) had a few yards on the scrambles. For us, finding ways to make some explosive plays in the run game, I think it helps on two fronts. It allows our offense to sustain some drives, if we can move the ball in the run game."
While Freeman is a go, wide receiver Julio Jones will be a game-time decision.
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper was declared out of the game. Backup tight end Luke Stocker is questionable, as is reserve safety Sharrod Neasman. The Falcons signed tight end Carson Meier from the practice squad and added defensive end Austin Lake to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Meier was working with the kickoff return unit on Tuesday, which signaled the roster move.
"I know that Julio wants to play and is doing everything in his power to be able to play," Koetter said. "(Quinn) and Julio will work it out at the end. We've got a plan both ways. The game is going to go on. We'll have to do some different things with (Calvin Ridley) and with (Russell Gage), just like if Julio is guy that you replace. We just have to move some guys around and make the best of it."
This will be the third game that Hooper has missed with an MCL sprain in his knee.
"He made more progress this week, but we are more hopeful for the game next week with him," Quinn said. "We'll list three players as questionable that got some work in, (Luke) Stocker, Julio Jones and Sharrod Neasman. Great opportunity for the team. National game, divisional rival at home. If you love football this is your kind of game."
With the stout running game in the previous game, the Falcons were able to control the clock.
"If you look at their offense, they are No. 1 in completion percentage, and they have No. 1 in receptions at wide receiver, so if you put those two things together, they are tough," Quinn said.
"You don't want to give them a number of drives. The run game is definitely a factor. You want to be able to sustain some drives that we can own the ball in some of those moments, it's definitely a factor."
The Falcons want to win the time-of-possession battle again. They had three drives of 10 plays of more and owned the clock for 33:46 minutes.
"One of the ways that we can go about that is to make sure that on the third down of things, you have to convert some to have the drives like that," Quinn said. "When we have those third-down and fourth-down opportunities."
The Falcons settled for field goals.
"We have to make sure that we are able to capitalize on those (drives)," Quinn said. "The last piece for me is going to be in the red zone. I think we won the last game kicking field goals, but that's not the recipe that you need against this team. They are No. 3 in points for a reason. They are a good team.
" I think that when we are down in the end at the red zone at the end, we've got to capitalize and finish with touchdowns in the red zone. Third downs, fourth downs that are manageable and down in the red zone and finding ways to come out with touchdowns, that to me is the key going against them."
Of course, if Jones is able to play, that will help. He had three catches for 79 yards in the previous matchup.
The Falcons plan to work out their dynamic receiver before the game.
"The reason for that would be that just to make sure that he's got full strength of the ability to use his shoulder," Quinn said. "If he has that, we'll let him go. It's close to that, but I want to make sure that, with all of the players, make sure that they are able to be at their best.
" He's made big improvement, but we'll take it all the way to up until the game and make sure that he can be himself with contact and strength, all the things that he needs. We'll have to push him to see where it can go to, but knowing him, he's putting in the work to try and get himself ready to roll."
Jones took part in the workout Wednesday.
"Yep, he's been part of the group," Quinn said.
Freeman could provide a boost.
"He looks great, and we're going to feature him in all of the things make him so cool, not just in the run game, but entirely," Quinn said.
While fans have been staying away from the recent home games, Quinn is hopeful that they show up for the battle against the rival Saints.
"What a great opportunity for the city and the team, national game at home at night, everybody has already ate the turkey," Quinn said. "Now is the time to come out and let it rip.
"In our city, we love football. This is our kind of game. A division game at home, and we need it tuned up and loud. A lot of the night games around here have been a lot of fun. ...There is something special about playing the night games here in Atlanta. We'll need that kind of atmosphere."