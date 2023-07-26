150110-DRQ070.JPG

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Dave Quick

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt. In corresponding moves, the Falcons have placed defensive lineman Calais Campbell on

the designated non-football injury list and have waived running back Caleb Huntley with a failed physical designation.

