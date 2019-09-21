FLOWERY BRANCH -- It's a micro sample size, but quarterback Matt Ryan's five interceptions through the first two games stick out on the Falcons' stat sheet.
Ryan tied his career-low with only seven interceptions last season. He also had only seven in his MVP season of 2016. He also threw just nine interceptions in 2010.
Ryan tossed a career-high 17 interceptions in 2012.
So, what's with the early rash of interceptions, two of them in the red zone?
With the Falcons (1-1) set to face the gritty Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, they need Ryan to take better care of the football.
"I think it's fair to be concerned ... (but) I wouldn't say concerned," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "I think it's fair to bring it up and here's why: two of the decisions down in the red zone are ones, hey man, like how do we get this corrected where it could be thrown away. It wasn't a fourth-down attempt to go so that piece is where we're at.
"The ones where we give (a receiver) a shot, or tipped ball, that's one thing. To have the two ones in the red zone were definitely two he'd like to have back, and we certainly plan on getting that fixed."
Ryan has now thrown three or more interceptions in only 10 games over his 176-game career. The Falcons are 5-5 when he throws at least three interceptions.
He had a career-high five interceptions in a 23-19 win against Arizona on Nov. 18, 2012.
In 2013, Ryan had another two-game rash of interceptions. He back-to-back games with four and three interceptions in a loss Arizona on Oct. 27, 2013 and the following week in a loss to Carolina on Nov. 3, 2013.
This season, Ryan threw two interceptions in the 28-12 loss to the Vikings on Sept. 8.
On the first one, he was hurried by Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter, who raced past right tackle Kaleb McGary, who was late pulling up for the snap and he beat Devonta Freeman's block. Ryan fired high in the general direction of Julio Jones, but Minnesota safety Anthony Harris came down with the pass.
With the Falcons trying to rally from a 21-0 deficit, Ryan's second interception came on a second-and-goal from Minnesota's 3. Harris picked off a pass intended for tight end Luke Stocker.
Against the Eagles, Ryan had a pass intended for Mohamed Sanu intercepted by Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones. Cornerback Ronald Darby picked off and deep pass intended for Calvin Ridley and Ryan's red-zone snafu came on a second-and-6 from Philadelphia's 8-yard line.
Ryan was attempting to hit tight end Austin Hooper, but apparently didn't see Eagles line backer Nathan Gerry.
"We're always striving to have a clean sheet on the offensive side of the ball, protect the football," Ryan said. "We've got to do a better job. I have to do a better job of that."
The Falcons were up 17-12 against the Eagles and could have pushed the lead out to eight points with a field goal.
"Particularly in the red area, when we have chances to score points, walk away with points, we've got to be more efficient," Ryan said. "I've got to do a better job, so it just comes out to making good decisions. That's something I've done throughout my career. I have full confidence that I'm going to do that as we get rolling here."
Ryan is not alarmed by the five early interceptions.
"I don't worry about that too much," Ryan said. "At the end of the year, you look back and look at the cumulative total. It's certainly not the start you want, in terms of turning the football over, but it happens like that sometimes. You've just got to weather the storm and keep making good decisions, be aggressive with the football, and believe that it's going to turn."
Quinn knows Ryan will bounce back.
"I think for a lot of different reasons he shows the consistency and toughness that it takes at that position," Quinn said. "Playing quarterback is really hard, and really challenging. I still remember going to visit (legendary Redskins coach) Joe Gibbs and I asked him what were some of the traits you're looking for (in a quarterback)?
"He said toughness because everybody's looking to that person when they get hit."
Ryan certainly meets that toughness requirement. He's played all 16 games in 10 of his 11 seasons.
"Matt delivers in a lot of areas, toughness certainly being one of them," Quinn said. "You don't play as well as he has as consistently as he has if you're not mentally tough."
Indianapolis coach Frank Reich, who played 13 years in the NFL at quarterback, has seen quarterbacks go through short bouts with interceptions.
"That is uncharacteristic," Reich said. "Matt is a good decision maker. He's been a top-level quarterback over the years. He's very consistent. I really respect what he's done over his career."
Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter plans to stay aggressive.
"It's unusual to see Matt makes some of the decisions that we are not used to seeing him make," Koetter said. "He was a little bit late on one of them, right before the half. The one in the red zone was just not his best decision.
"He had the check down open underneath and he tried to go over the top. For all of the good plays that Matt makes, when you're the quarterback and everything goes through you, you're going to miss some as well."