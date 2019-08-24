After missing a 39-yard field goal on the opening drive against the Redskins in Thursday's exhibition, kicker Giorgio Tavecchio's did not get a ringing endorsement.
The replacement for Matt Bryant has made just 4 of 8 field goal attempt in the exhibition season and Falcons coach Dan Quinn was non-committal when asked about the kicker after the 19-7 loss on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It was a stark contrast to Quinn's response after Tavecchio missed two 52-yard field goals a week earlier against the Jets.
After that game, Quinn expressed "belief" in the kicker. There was no expression of belief or faith after the Washington game, while Quinn tried not to single out the kicker.
"I think like everything we're going to evaluate that spot like others as well," Quinn said. "That's what the (exhibition) season is for, is getting a chance to look at guys, see what they can do, develop players. That's part of the fun of the preseason, who can develop, what could they be. As far as (the kicker) goes, same standards for everybody in evaluating our performances of where we're at."
Tavecchio made all five of his field goal attempts in part-time duty with the Falcons last season, including 50 and 56-yarders in a 23-20 victory over the Giants. The 28-year old was expected to take over full-time duties from Bryant, who was released in February.
Bryant, who turned 44 in May, has not been signed by another team and is presumably available. He made 250 field goals in 10 seasons with the Falcons and was clutch.
Quinn was asked how concerned he was about Tavecchio's missed field goals.
" I think, number one, early there was one or two that were long, for sure," Quinn said of misses for 54, 52 and 52. "Any time at any position when we miss the mark, we want to find out why, what we can do to get it better. It's definitely a spot where we're continuing to evaluate. That is always the case."
Tavecchio didn't hide from the media.
"Disappointed, but it's always a blessing to be out there," Tavecchio said. "We take that for granted. It's always good to measure the gratitude and the heart. Obviously didn't get all of the results I wanted. This team deserves better. I'll take a look at what happened and just continue to improve."
Tavecchio has missed three of his kicks to the left and one got tipped. He said he doesn't need to study the film of the misses.
"No, I don't need to see the film because I struck it really well," Tavecchio said. "I've been hitting the ball very consistently, just every once in a while, once that consistent slight middle or slight left ball and just a tiny, tiny degree down the middle. We'll take a look and continue to move on."
The Falcons may not be interested in moving on.
"My focus is always on myself and I can control the controllable," Tavecchio said. "There's a lot of things that are out of your control in this business. I know that when I wake up every morning, I say a little prayer of gratitude and just give my best that day."
The Falcons tried to provide some uplift to the kicker.
"Stay in it, keep your head up," Tavecchio said teammates told him after the miss. "That was the first kick of the game, still four quarters to go. I thought I did a good job of flushing it and hitting the kickoffs I wanted to hit and hitting an extra point later. It's just the life of a kicker."
The Falcons are concerned that Tavecchio is not winning the mental approach to the game. They are hoping that he's not psyching himself into bad kicks because they know he has the physical talent.
"I feel like I'm striking the ball as well as I ever have," Tavecchio said. "I'm as happy as I've ever been in the football world. I feel like this is a great place. I feel the faith and the trust from both my teammates and my coaches. I'm just doing everything I can to be the best I can be every day."
Tavecchio is trying to find an adjustment before it's too late.
"My spread has been a little bit left middle, but that's been the case the past couple years," Tavecchio said. "It's a great ball. My ball tends to hook a little bit. As a lefty, it goes to the right. I just let it settle left middle, so if it fades, it fades nice and down the middle. Hasn't been the case so far."